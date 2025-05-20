Featured

Dick Dick Babb Dick Dick Babb

Richard Babb Jr.

1965 - 2025

If you are reading this, I have left this earth.
While on this earth, I was lucky enough to love and be loved. I spent my childhood playing baseball, swimming and whatever various games the neighborhood was occupying the summer day with. The time I spent with my grandparents—Francis/Dorthy Berkshire and...

Joyce Ann Pullen Joyce Ann Pullen

Joyce Pullen

1939 - 2025

Joyce Ann Pullen, 85, Walton, went to be with her Lord & Savior at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025.
She was born July 1, 1939, in Logansport, the daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy (Schwalm) Wolford. On March 22, 1958, she married Ronald Pullen, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1989.
Joyce was a 1957...

Aileen Laura Hartleroad Aileen Laura Hartleroad

Aileen Hartleroad

1930 - 2025

Aileen Laura Hartleroad, 95, of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at her home.
She was born on April 7, 1930, in South Bend, the daughter of Clarence and Olvie (Pfeiffer) Hoover. Aileen graduated from Peru High School in 1948. On Aug. 7, 1949, she married Ronald Joseph Hartleroad, who preceded her in...

Verla F. (Glover) Boyd Verla F. (Glover) Boyd

Verla (Glover) Boyd

1942 - 2025

Verla F. (Glover) Boyd, 82, of Galveston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Century Villa Health Care Center in Greentown.
She was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, to Frank and Nellie (Leverett) Glover. She married James D. Boyd, and he survives.
After her youngest...

Shirley L. Franklin Shirley L. Franklin

Shirley Franklin

1939 - 2025

Shirley Franklin, 85, Logansport, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 25, 1939, in St. Charles, Virginia, Shirley was the daughter of Claude and Lela (Warwick) Dotson. In 1958, she married George "Buddy" Franklin, who preceded her in death.
Shirley was a woman of...

Roscoe Steve Hufford Roscoe Steve Hufford

Roscoe Hufford

1952 - 2025

Roscoe Stephen Hufford, 72, passed away with his family by his side Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Roscoe Stephen (Steve) Hufford was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Logansport, Indiana. His parents were Roscoe and June (Denny) Hufford, Lake Cicott, Indiana. Steve graduated from Pioneer High School in 1970. He was a proud Pioneer...

Michael R. Mason Michael R. Mason

Michael Mason

1953 - 2025

Michael R. Mason, 72, of Logansport, and formerly of Rochester, passed away Friday, May 16, 2025, in Millers Merry Manor.
Born Feb. 28, 1953, in England, to John Robert and Jeri A. (Wainwright) Mason.
Michael was a retired Logansport Police Officer, holding the rank of Lieutenant. Mike had also worked for the Cass...

Richard W. Smith Richard W. Smith

Richard Smith

1946 - 2025

Richard W. "Dick" Smith, 79, Logansport, passed away at home Friday afternoon, May 16, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born March 1, 1946, in West Leipsic, Ohio, he was one of 14 children born to the late Harry Joseph and Bertha (Titus) Smith.
On March 26, 1966, he was married to Carol J. (Clem) Smith, who...

Ronald Lee Russow Ronald Lee Russow

Ronald Russow

Ronald Lee Russow, age 90, Logansport, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1st, at his home. Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Bob Houser Robert J. Bob Houser

Robert Houser

1948 - 2025

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to Services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at Lifesong Church of Monticello.
For full obit, see www.deibelsfh.com/obituary/robert-houser.

Donald Don Wilfong Donald Don Wilfong

Donald Wilfong

1951 - 2025

Donald "Don" Wilfong, age 73, Logansport, passed away Sunday, April 13th, in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Preceded in death by his wife, Gerri, in 2016. Arrangements are pending at Kroeger-Crain Funeral & Cremation. www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.

Sandra G. McManus Sandra G. McManus

Sandra McManus

1962 - 2025

Sandra McManus, 62, Logansport, passed away at 10:37a.m. Saturday, April 5th. Her husband Charles, survives. Arrangements are pending at Kroeger-Crain funeral Home. the complete obituary is also pending.

Ruth Cook Ruth Cook

Ruth Cook

1947 - 2025

Ruth Cook, 77, Logansport, passed away March 27, 2025. Services 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton Street, Logansport. www.RansFuneralHomes.com.

Sandra L. Noakes Sandra L. Noakes

Sandra Noakes

1941 - 2025

Sandra "Sandy" Noakes, 83, passed away at 5:35 a.m. March 23. Graveside services will be in the chapel at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 11 a.m. March 27; friends may gather an hour before. Kroeger-Crain in charge of arrangements.

John Brim John Brim

John Brim

1922 - 2025

John Brim, 102, of Monticello, passed away on March 10, 2025.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. www.springerfuneralhome.com

Josephine F. Frushour Josephine F. Frushour

Josephine Frushour

1926 - 2025

Josephine F. Frushour, 98, Lucerne, passed away March 9, 2025, at Chase Center in Logansport. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Rans Funeral Homes, Royal Center.

Joyce A. Pullen Joyce A. Pullen

Joyce Pullen

Joyce A. Pullen, 85, Walton, died, May 24, 2025.
Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 29, Center Community of Faith Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Full obituary: www.stoutandson.com.

Frederick W. Zimmerman Frederick W. Zimmerman

Frederick Zimmerman

1949 - 2025

Fred Zimmerman, age 75, died May 20, 2025.
Wife, Rita; son, Matthew; daughter, Laura (Seth) Finn; additional relatives surviving.
Military Honors this Friday, May 30th, 3:00 p.m. at Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home. United States Marine Corps.
www.kroegerfuneralhome.com

Shirley L. Franklin Shirley L. Franklin

Shirley Franklin

1939 - 2025

Shirley, 85, died May 18, with her four children by her side. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 20. Funeral 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, visitation one hour prior to service. Both at Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home.

James E. Jim Hammond James E. Jim Hammond

James Hammond

1942 - 2025

James E. "Jim" Hammond, 82, died Friday, May 2nd, in his Walton residence. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 7. Funeral: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home, Rev. Bill Collins officiating. Kroeger-Crain Funeral & Cremation www.kroegefuneralhome.com.

Joan M. Bendel Joan M. Bendel

Joan Bendel

1944 - 2025

Joan M. Bendel, 81, passed away Monday, April 21, 2025, at home. Services 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of the service at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Winamac Chapel.

Paul E. Smith, Jr. Paul E. Smith, Jr.

Paul Smith, Jr.

1961 - 2025

Services for Paul Edward "Doc" Smith, Jr., 64, of Rochester will be 11 a.m. Thursday, at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Burial with Military Honors at Riverside Memorial in Monterey.

Thomas Roth Thomas Roth

Thomas Roth

1950 - 2025

A Funeral Mass for Thomas Roth, 74, of Star City, will be Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pulaski. Burial at Buck Cemetery, Thornhope. Friends may call 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Frain Mortuary, Winamac (www.frainmortuary.com).

Jose-Luis Balcallo Jose-Luis Balcallo

Jose-Luis Balcallo

2009 - 2025

Jose-Luis Balcallo, 21, Logansport and Grace College, died unexpectedly in Indianapolis March 29, from unusual liver-related complications. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 5, All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home, www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.

