Richard Babb Jr.
1965 - 2025
If you are reading this, I have left this earth.
While on this earth, I was lucky enough to love and be loved. I spent my childhood playing baseball, swimming and whatever various games the neighborhood was occupying the summer day with. The time I spent with my grandparents—Francis/Dorthy Berkshire and...
Obituary
Joyce Pullen
1939 - 2025
Joyce Ann Pullen, 85, Walton, went to be with her Lord & Savior at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025.
She was born July 1, 1939, in Logansport, the daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy (Schwalm) Wolford. On March 22, 1958, she married Ronald Pullen, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1989.
Joyce was a 1957...
Obituary
Aileen Hartleroad
1930 - 2025
Aileen Laura Hartleroad, 95, of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at her home.
She was born on April 7, 1930, in South Bend, the daughter of Clarence and Olvie (Pfeiffer) Hoover. Aileen graduated from Peru High School in 1948. On Aug. 7, 1949, she married Ronald Joseph Hartleroad, who preceded her in...
Obituary
Verla (Glover) Boyd
1942 - 2025
Verla F. (Glover) Boyd, 82, of Galveston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Century Villa Health Care Center in Greentown.
She was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, to Frank and Nellie (Leverett) Glover. She married James D. Boyd, and he survives.
After her youngest...
Obituary
Shirley Franklin
1939 - 2025
Shirley Franklin, 85, Logansport, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 25, 1939, in St. Charles, Virginia, Shirley was the daughter of Claude and Lela (Warwick) Dotson. In 1958, she married George "Buddy" Franklin, who preceded her in death.
Shirley was a woman of...
Obituary
Roscoe Hufford
1952 - 2025
Roscoe Stephen Hufford, 72, passed away with his family by his side Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Roscoe Stephen (Steve) Hufford was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Logansport, Indiana. His parents were Roscoe and June (Denny) Hufford, Lake Cicott, Indiana. Steve graduated from Pioneer High School in 1970. He was a proud Pioneer...
Obituary
Michael Mason
1953 - 2025
Michael R. Mason, 72, of Logansport, and formerly of Rochester, passed away Friday, May 16, 2025, in Millers Merry Manor.
Born Feb. 28, 1953, in England, to John Robert and Jeri A. (Wainwright) Mason.
Michael was a retired Logansport Police Officer, holding the rank of Lieutenant. Mike had also worked for the Cass...
Obituary
Richard Smith
1946 - 2025
Richard W. "Dick" Smith, 79, Logansport, passed away at home Friday afternoon, May 16, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born March 1, 1946, in West Leipsic, Ohio, he was one of 14 children born to the late Harry Joseph and Bertha (Titus) Smith.
On March 26, 1966, he was married to Carol J. (Clem) Smith, who...
Obituary
Donald Wilfong
1951 - 2025
Donald "Don" Wilfong, age 73, Logansport, passed away Sunday, April 13th, in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Preceded in death by his wife, Gerri, in 2016. Arrangements are pending at Kroeger-Crain Funeral & Cremation. www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Death Notice
Frederick Zimmerman
1949 - 2025
Fred Zimmerman, age 75, died May 20, 2025.
Wife, Rita; son, Matthew; daughter, Laura (Seth) Finn; additional relatives surviving.
Military Honors this Friday, May 30th, 3:00 p.m. at Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home. United States Marine Corps.
www.kroegerfuneralhome.com
Funeral Service
James Hammond
1942 - 2025
James E. "Jim" Hammond, 82, died Friday, May 2nd, in his Walton residence. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 7. Funeral: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home, Rev. Bill Collins officiating. Kroeger-Crain Funeral & Cremation www.kroegefuneralhome.com.
Funeral Service
Jose-Luis Balcallo
2009 - 2025
Jose-Luis Balcallo, 21, Logansport and Grace College, died unexpectedly in Indianapolis March 29, from unusual liver-related complications. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 5, All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Kroeger-Crain Funeral Home, www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Service
